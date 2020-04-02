Tyler police officers draw chalk art with neighborhood children during stay-at-home order

TYLER, Texas (KEKT) – With restaurants, gyms, theaters, and schools closed, people are finding unique ways to stay entertained.

In one Tyler neighborhood, several children were caught drawing chalk art in the street. Their goal was to spread joy during these uncertain times.

According to a Facebook post from Brandee Ratliff, several people were seen smiling as they passed with some even stopping to speak to the children.

However, that took a turn when one lady reportedly called Tyler Police after complaining they were “blocking the road.”

The reaction of the policemen was nothing short of amazing! They quickly realized this group of 7 youngsters and 2 mamas were simply trying to spread some joy to the neighborhood with their artwork, while surviving yet another week of quarantine. Brandee Ratliff

Officers parked their cars along the side of the road, turned their lights on to block traffic, and even joined in on the artwork.

Ratliff wrote, “The takeaway: Don’t let a naysayer steal your joy. Keep on living. Keep on loving. God’s goodness and grace can still be found!”