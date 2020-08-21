Tyler Police officer, 2 others injured in traffic accident late Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three people were injured in a traffic accident late Thursday night in Tyler, including a Tyler police officer.

According to a release from the department, the accident occurred at 10:13 p.m. in the 3000 block of W Northwest Loop 323.

A woman was driving at “a high rate of speed” in a Chevy Malibu when it rear-ended a Tyler PD patrol car. The woman then tried to abruptly turn into the inside lanes after the collision and hit a motorcyclist in a second crash.

The female driver was taken to UT Health East Texas in serious condition. The police officer was also taken to UT Health with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was treated and released at the scene.

The Tyler Police Department is urging all motorists to take alternate routes due to traffic lanes being closed to investigate the accident.