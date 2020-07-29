Tyler police looking to identify men involved in altercation at downtown protests

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are looking to identify the men allegedly involved in the altercation at the dowtown Tyler protests on Sunday.

The man in the red shirt is suspected of assaulting Ryan Miller who is the campaign manager of Hank Gilbert. Gilbert is the Nacogdoches businessman challenging Louie Gohmert for his congressional seat.

The man in the Under Armour shirt is suspected of stealing Miller’s cell phone during the altercation.

Contact Detective Elliot at (903) 531-1026 with any information.

