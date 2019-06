The driver of a motorcycle died Saturday morning from injuries sustained during a crash.

On Friday, at 9:13 p.m., Kenric Demond Holi, 43, of Tyler was traveling north on Loop 323 when he lost control.

Holi was transported to UT Health with serious injuries. According to DPS, Holi died from his injuries at 5:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash is still under investigation.