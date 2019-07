Tyler police are investigating after a body was found with multiple gunshot wounds near a grocery store Friday morning.

The body was located near the Brookshire’s parking lot on the 2000 block of Roselund Boulevard.

Witnesses say they spotted multiple police units and a blue barrier at the scene.

