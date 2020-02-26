Tyler Police Department announces winners for 2020 awards banquet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department held its annual awards banquet to honor those who protect the people of Tyler and bring our community closer together.

Below is a list of winners who went above their list of duties to help others.

Certificate of Civic Achievement

Sergeant Matthew Legieber works as the supervisor for the CRO unit and has encouraged more social outreach between the community and the Tyler Police Department.

In response to the 2019 viral #gitupchallenge, Sgt. Legieber worked with the city’s communications department to develop a video featuring dance moves to raise money for CASA. They raised over $2,000 and the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times.

Officer James McCraw has formed a partnership between the Tyler ISD Criminal Justice program and the Tyler Police Department receiving several letters recognizing his contributions to the success of the program.

In 2019, Officer McCraw organized a campaign to send individuals with the Criminal Justice Student Association to the SkillsUSA state competition with the help of local Walmarts donating a total of $6,000.

Officer Kerri Long is one who gives her personal time and funds to those who need it more than her.

In July 2019, Tyler patrol officers encountered a young woman at a local hotel who was in a very bad situation due to her disability and no local support. Officer Long organized a place for the woman to stay and paid for the room until long term arrangements were made.

Officer Chuck Boyce thrives on arranging community events and spending time with people in Tyler.

Blue Santa is a nationwide activity where Law Enforcement officers pair up with children and families in need and take them shopping. In 2019, officers started a new program called ‘Silver Santa’ with the goal of engaging with seniors in Tyler. Officer Boyce attends each event with a smile and an encouraging attitude. He also worked with Academy Sports during ‘Shop-with-a-cop’ where Tyler Police partnered with families suffering various hardships during Christmas time. What he started 5 years ago with 15-20 kids has grown to reach more than 280 children and 150 seniors annually.

Detective Wayne Thomas started with a general idea of crime prevention awareness and it has grown to internationally recognized video clips.

The idea was taken to Sgt. Adam Tarrant and Tyler’s communications team. It grew to include a ‘friendly thief’ as the center point in the videos and included a series of eight videos with varying emphasis. Detective Thomas’ idea has increased the Tyler Police Facebook page in likes, views, and new members on the page. The videos have received a Gold MarCom award which honors excellence in marketing and communication.

Certificate of Merit

Detective Ken Gardner was assigned to the case of a critical missing adult in September 2019. An elderly lady was to be transported for mental health care but was not located when the caregiver arrived. Officers and detectives were unable to find her in her home, which was full as she was known to be a hoarder. Detective Gardner returned to the home to see if the lady had returned and located her hiding in a room, paranoid of people trying to get her. She was dehydrated due to heat and was lucky to be found by Detective Ken.

Sergeant Mike Saxion was assigned to be in charge of the range so officers could hone their skills in firearms and shooting. Since his assignment, he has researched and worked hard to implement new safety procedures and improvements to the range location. He has also designed new procedures for the annual firearms qualification.

Donna Tarrant is a civilian employee but takes time out of her day to help with many events that the police department organizes. In 2019, Donna put together 2,074 case packets for the department. Each packet represents officers involved in the case and is eventually turned into the District Attorney’s office for a review of the case. She is currently working with the DA’s office and Smith County to implement a new system to streamline the process of getting our cases to them in an electronic form.

The Data Management Unit embraced changes by rearranging work areas the organize unused space and adjust layouts and storage in better ways which would assist everyone in the future. While many changes were due to compliance, every employee rose to the challenge and embraced it.

Officer Blake Kelley has gone above and beyond what is expected. During 2019, Officer Blake led the number of DWI arrests with 53. His interests and focus on DWI enforcement has led him to be asked to help teach the academy on this subject. Officer Kelley is always eager to assists other officers and supervisors and is friendly and approachable.

Officer Clint Jones was dispatched to a welfare concern with the sergeant on scene suspecting the man had a weapon and was possibly preparing for an attack. Officer Jones informed dispatch that the subject had opened fire as he and other officers took cover. He was part of the react team that cleared the area of civilians leading to no injuries. Officer Jones was part of the react team who entered the backyard and arrested the subject without incident.

Life-Saving Award

Sergeant Matthew Leigeber was at CASA when a man ran into the building pleading for help. He advised that a woman was not breathing at the restaurant next door. Sgt. Matthew ran to the location and noticed the woman was unconscious and having a seizure. He used his emergency medical response training to clear her blocked airway and began seeing signs of improvement. Sgt. Matthew stayed with the victim until EMS arrives. Since then, the Hispanic Advisory Committee and Sgt. Matthew have taken many actions to assist this lady and her family through this health challenge.

Officer Jonathan Holland spoke to a man on the phone after officers received a call from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances that a woman’s boyfriend was in need of medical attention but was refusing help. Officers located the male two blocks away and continued efforts to keep him responsive. Officer Holland began to maintain the male’s airway while others assured that EMS was responding. After it was determined that EMS was farther away than anticipated, they utilized the buddy carry and took the man to the read seat of a patrol car to transport him to the emergency room. After arriving at the hospital, ER staff were able to assist him.

Officer David Alexander administered a Narcan injector after responding to an overdose victim. After arriving at the scene, an officer contacted the victim’s sister who brought the officers to the victim. The male was unresponsive, did not appear to be breathing and his skin was turning blue. That’s when Officer Alexander administered the dosage of Narcan as directed but had to administer a second dosage after small improvements. The victim fully recovered after five minutes at which medics arrived at the scene.

Officers John Weaver, Scott Behrend, Phil Johnson, and Joshua Allen responded to a welfare call and came across a subject who hung himself. Each officer took turns providing CPR to the individual while directing EMS to their location. Once medics arrived, they were able to read the subject’s heart beating. The subject later succumbed to his injuries, but without the officer’s actions there would have been little or no hope at all.

Officers Luis Aparicio, Kelly Womack, and Jimmy Johns arrived at a possible overdose call where they found a 25-year-old female lying unresponsive on the kitchen floor. Officer Aparicio was able to immediately administer Narcan after determining the woman overdose on narcotics. At that time, the female was still not breathing, so Officer Womack began CPR. Officer Jimmy Johns arrived shortly after to assist with CPR. The female began breathing on her own shortly, eventually sitting up and walking to the nearby stretcher.

Officer James McCraw responded to a rollover accident on his way home from work. When he came across the accident, he located the single occupant who was lying unresponsive on the ground after being ejected. The driver had no pulse and was not breathing. That’s when Officer McCraw began chest compressions and the victim began gasping for air. A witness described the situation by saying, Officer McCraw “didn’t hesitate one bit or blink an eye, he went right to saving that man’s life.”

Police Commendation

Sergeant Adam Colby and Detective Jeff Roberts met with elected officials including state representatives and the agriculture commissioner about the need for changes in laws and the need for additional laws to address crimes about fraud and credit card skimming in Tyler. The actions of these two men have resulted in new laws and changes to existing laws to protect Texas consumers.

Detectives Kevin Fite and Michelle Brock spearheaded the effort in helping the department becoming an affiliated agency of the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. These investigators are a branch of the Crimes Against Persons Unit but specialize in investigating cases that involve the physical and sexual abuse of children. During the year, both detectives have handled cases dealing with the internet-related exploitation of children. The investigation into these crimes has uncovered additional criminal conduct including drug possession and sexual assault.

Meritorious Conduct Award

Sergeant James Freeman was dispatched to a welfare concern and suspected the subject had a weapon and was possibly preparing for an attack. He informed dispatch that the subject had opened fire as officers took cover. Sgt. Freeman directed responding officers to stage around the location as more shots were fired by the suspect, but no injuries occurred thanks to clearing the area of civilians. He was also part of the react team who entered the backyard and arrested the subject without incident.

Officer of the Year

Officer Rex Pitts is a hard worker and volunteers for calls no matter the difficulty. Officer Pitts maintains a cheerful attitude and superb attendance record and always has a kind word for everyone he meets. He is great at deescalating situations and is very knowledgeable after 24 years of service to Tyler. He took the initiative to contact the Railroad commission and get an abandoned railroad crossing on the North loop labeled as a non-working crossing so traffic does not have to stop. This project took him almost 2 years of his own time and will help alleviate the numbers of traffic accidents in the area.

Rookie Officer of the Year

Officer George Edwards has been with the Tyler Police Department for less than two years. He frequently volunteers to work over and help shifts when they are short-staffed. He has proved himself as an officer with his strong character and relies on his training and focuses on community service in multiple high-stress situations.

Unit of the Year

The Night Shift Patrol works hard to prevent crime and deal with issues specific to their hours of work such as disturbances, burglaries, and intoxicated persons or drivers. Theses officers come to work each night knowing they can rely on each other.

Plainclothes Officer of the Year

Dennis Mathews has voluntarily attended two significantly long term schools to educate and train for his new position as the digital forensics examiner. His successful completion of the training has resulted in Tyler PD receiving tens of thousands of dollars of forensic equipment and licensing. He has quickly made himself a valuable asset to every investigator in CID. He has a great attitude and is willing to help anyone at any time. He is now the go-to guy for anything cell phone or computer related.

Volunteer of the Year

Caleb Pittman helped plan and coordinate the file room by scanning old documents so the unneeded paper could be destroyed. Caleb has taken the time to learn all aspects of data management so he can assist when they are shorthanded on daily tasks. He has logged over 870 hours in 2019.

Civilian Employee of the Year

Crime Analyst Michelle Foster is a quick learner and has discovered better ways to get the needed information to help many officers research issues to get the best grasp of the numbers available. She has continued to take webinars and classes to further her knowledge and signed up for the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Program through California State University to become certified as a crime analyst.

Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Data Management Supervisor Marisa Pittman tackled hard tasks by reorganizing the office space where employees work and where equipment was stationed. Marisa enrolled in the City’s Green Belt Training to get some ideas on how to accomplish her goals and how to make her unit run to the best of its ability. Due to the organization of this unit, two rooms were cleaned out and are now able to be used for a media room and the second was converted into a much needed secure property storage.

Sworn Supervisor of the Year

Sergeant Adam Parker represents a demanding job that must earn the respect of officers, other supervisors, and civilians. Under Sgt. parker, the bicycle team and K9 unit have had great success with street-level narcotics interdictions. He is a supervisor for the SWAT team, instructor on multiple law enforcement topics such as defensive tactics and firearms. This supervisor has overseen security for multiple large scale events which were very high profile in our community. He always has a good attitude and a smile on his face and his positive influence stretches to every area of the department.