Tyler police cruiser involved in head-on collision near the hospital district

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler police cruiser was involved in a head-on collision Friday morning, according to officers as well as witnesses at the scene.

The wreck was on Beckham Ave. near the hospital district. According to the department, it appeared the officer driving the cruiser did not see the other vehicle pull out into the road.

The status of the people involved in the wreck is unknown, however an ambulance was called to the scene.

Photo: Suzanne Sylvester

Photo: Suzanne Sylvester

Photo: Suzanne Sylvester

KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.