Tyler photographers offering free sessions to graduating Tyler ISD seniors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been an unprecedented year for seniors across East Texas and one Tyler group wants to make sure they still get some positive experiences.

They are offering free photos for graduating Tyler ISD seniors and so far about 35 students have signed up.

The dates for photo shoots are May 28, 29, and 30.

“The pandemic that’s going on right now has cut their senior year, cut it really short, so we are trying to do something out of the kindness of our hearts, just to let them know we are thinking about them as a community,” said Cujuan Dail, ambassador for ‘A Year to Remember.’

To register, all you have to do is join the facebook group called ‘A Year to Remember.’