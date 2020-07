TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is in search of dedicated civil servants to join their ranks.

Earlier this month, the department posted an ad to its Facebook page that they were in need of new recruits.

They should be “highly motivated individuals who are looking for an exciting career in a diverse city.”

Applications can be picked up at Tyler City Hall or downloaded on their website beginning August 6. The next Civil Service Test is September 19.