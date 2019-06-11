Tyler PD searching for owner of motorcycle that caused fatal crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, TX (KETK) - Tyler police are searching for the owner of a vehicle that caused a fatal motorcycle wreck on Friday night.

According to PIO Don Martin, a 2017 Taotao model DB10 off-road dirt bike motorcycle fell from the bed of a pickup on Loop 323 just after 9 p.m.

Kenric Hoil was driving behind in his own motorcycle and was killed while trying to avoid the bike. He was 43.

If you have any information related to the owner of the pick-up who owns the dirt bike investigators would like to contact him. Please contact Detective Kevin Fite at 903-533-2025 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.