1  of  2
Breaking News
City of Tyler website hacked by anti-government group Tyler PD investigating ‘alarming’ social media post after El Paso attack

Tyler PD investigating ‘alarming’ social media post after El Paso attack

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating an “alarming social media post” that was posted after the El Paso shooting.

The threat was written on a dollar bill.

According to Detective Andy Erbaugh, investigators have located the individual who originally made the post. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

“As always the Tyler Police Department urges citizens to be alert to any suspicious activity and to notify law enforcement.”

Andy Erbaugh

Details are extremely limited and KETK News will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC