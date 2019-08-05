Tyler PD investigating ‘alarming’ social media post after El Paso attack

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is investigating an “alarming social media post” that was posted after the El Paso shooting.

The threat was written on a dollar bill.

According to Detective Andy Erbaugh, investigators have located the individual who originally made the post. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

“As always the Tyler Police Department urges citizens to be alert to any suspicious activity and to notify law enforcement.” Andy Erbaugh

Details are extremely limited and KETK News will update this story as it develops.