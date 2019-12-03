Tyler PD holds first ‘Silver Santa’ with seniors at the Garden Estates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Police officers around the area paid a visit to the Garden Estates on Tuesday for their first ‘Silver Santa’ event which celebrates giving back and making memories with seniors in assisted living facilities.

The event also gave officers a chance to share stories, enjoy snacks, take pictures, and create frames for seniors to put in their rooms.

Response officers shared what the experience meant to them.

“I love giving smiles away so if this is my opportunity to go in there, have fun and let’s forget about all our problems and forget our issues and let’s just take some pictures. And eat some cookies and have some fun and just shoot the breeze,” said Chuck Boyce, Community Response Officer.

Stuffed animals sponsored from the Tyler Animal Control were also handed out to seniors along with gripped socks.