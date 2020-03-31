Tyler parks undergoing cleaning and sanitation to reduce spread of COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department cleaned and sanitized local parks today and will continue over the next several weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sparkling Clean of East Texas has offered to clean playground equipment, water fountains, benches, and picnic tables free of charges.

The following parks are scheduled to be cleaned March 30 through April 30.

Bergfeld Park

Children’s Park

Faulkner Park

Gassaway Park

Hillside Park

Lindsey Park

Rose Rudman Trail

Southside Park

Tyler Municipal Rose Garden

Woldert Park

Glass Recreation Center

The cleaning solution will need to dry for at least 10 minutes after application to be fully effective.

The City of Tyler said best practices are to clean up after yourself and to continue practicing social distancing as outlined by Gov. Abbott and President Trump.

Best practices when visiting the parks and playgrounds include using hand sanitizer, washing hands constantly and wiping off equipment before and after use. Residents and visitors should continue to practice social distancing and follow the guideline of avoiding groups of more than ten people. As always, if you, your child or someone in your home is sick or at higher risk for infection, please stay home.