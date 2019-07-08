Tyler Parks and Recreation present 5th annual Daddy Daughter Dance

TYLER, TEXAS (KETK) -An annual event held in East Texas will celebrate the bond between fathers and their girls through dancing, music, and fun.

The event takes place on Thursday, July 18 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Dr.

“Night at the Beach” is the 2019 theme, and tickets can be purchased at http://daddy-daughter.eventbrite.com for $20 per dad and daughter. Additional daughters are $5.

Throughout the night, each dad and daughter will enjoy a meal provided by Chick-fil-A, photography opportunities, live entertainment, craft projects, and surprises to take home.

For more information, contact Debbie Isham, special events/recreation manager, at (903) 531-1214.