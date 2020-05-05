Tyler Parks and Rec creates ‘Boredom Busters’ page for family activities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has canceled several in-person events due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now, they are shifting their focus to facilitating activities that can be done from the safety and comfort of someone’s home.

On the Tyler Parks and Rec website, a ‘Boredom Busters‘ page has been created where activities, videos, and books are posted.

They have also created a Facebook page, where visitors can find workout ideas, activities, and giveaways for families.

“With events canceled and schools and recreation facilities closed, we want to provide another option for kids and families staying home,” said Senior Manager of Parks Leanne Robinette. “Our mission is to improve our residents’ quality of life and we have shifted our thinking during this crisis to get creative on how we can do that virtually. We know this is a stressful time and recreational activities are needed more now than ever to keep us healthy mentally and physically.”

The Glass Recreation Center has reopened and will have a select few classes that will take place outdoors. Pre-registration is mandatory and class capacity is limited.