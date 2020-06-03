Tyler NAACP addresses public about keeping the peace

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The NAACP chapter is addressing the public about race relations, police practice, and keeping the peace.

The press conference follows several days of protests and pray vigils in Tyler and other cities in East Texas.

The National Association for the Advacement of Colored People wants to keep the conversation going to prevent an incdient similar to George Floyd from happening here.

“We continue to beat the same drum of race relations, police relationships, repairing them, and it just seems to fall on death ears because it’s redundant, it keeps happening. I think the protest is good, I think it’s good in it’s place,” said Cedrick Granberry Sr., the president of Tyler’s NAACP.

Grandberry says the movements will continue to happen until there is change in the way law enforcement officers handle training when it comes to civilians.