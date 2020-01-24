Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce hosts event to encourage small businesses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As East Texas continues to grow, the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce wants people to know the importance of getting active in the community.

The Chamber hosted an event Thursday night featuring members of the community from churches, political parties, and civic groups.

The event focused on small businesses and the programs and sponsorships the Chamber offers.

Several people stood and spoke about their businesses and what it means to own and market them in Tyler.

“I know that the trend is online business and that is what we’re doing to strengthen our small business owners because a brick and mortar building can be very expensive,” said Clover Bowlden, Executive Director. “That type of business even a franchise can cost you upwards of $200,000 so we’ll be launching a very special program for people who want to have an online business.”

One of those sponsorships will be featured at the East Texas Bridal Expo where small businesses can pay a fraction of the cost for a booth space and share that space with the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce.

If they cannot afford the cost, there is also the option to put your flyers and information into their SWAG bag that will be handed out at the event.

To learn more about this opportunity, you can visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.