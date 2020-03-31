Tyler mayor challenges local businesses to help #spreadfactsnotfear

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Mayor Martin Heines is challenging local businesses in what he is calling the #MarqueeChallenge to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

MAYOR'S MARQUEE CHALLENGE: Mayor Martin Heines has issued a challenge to all area businesses. If your business has a marquee or billboard, please help us #spreadfactsnotfear by displaying safe practices. Share photos of your location with us by tagging #MarqueeChallenge. pic.twitter.com/0E4vfir3W3 — City of Tyler, Texas (@CityofTyler) March 31, 2020

In a video released Monday evening, Heines appears in front of the Liberty Hall on the square in downtown Tyler. The marquee above the entrance had been changed to read:

Social Distancing Wash Hands Clean Surfaces

Heines challenged other businesses that have billboards or marquees to put up similar messages that stress social distancing.

Tyler, and Smith County as a whole, has been the hot spot in East Texas for the coronavirus. 32 cases of the virus have been confirmed throughout the county, a significant plurality of the 78 cases in East Texas as of this writing.

Here is the most updated tally kept by KETK News: