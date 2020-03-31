Tyler mayor challenges local businesses to help #spreadfactsnotfear

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Mayor Martin Heines is challenging local businesses in what he is calling the #MarqueeChallenge to battle the spread of the coronavirus.
In a video released Monday evening, Heines appears in front of the Liberty Hall on the square in downtown Tyler. The marquee above the entrance had been changed to read:
- Social Distancing
- Wash Hands
- Clean Surfaces
Heines challenged other businesses that have billboards or marquees to put up similar messages that stress social distancing.
Tyler, and Smith County as a whole, has been the hot spot in East Texas for the coronavirus. 32 cases of the virus have been confirmed throughout the county, a significant plurality of the 78 cases in East Texas as of this writing.
Here is the most updated tally kept by KETK News:
- Smith County – 32, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
- Gregg County – 5
- Angelina County – 4
- Nacogdoches County – 4
- Polk County – 4
- Cherokee County – 3
- Rusk County – 3
- Morris County – 1
- Cass County – 2
- Shelby County – 2
- Upshur County – 2
- Hopkins County – 1
- Harrison County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 1
- Camp County – 1