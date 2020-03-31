Tyler mayor challenges local businesses to help #spreadfactsnotfear

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Mayor Martin Heines is challenging local businesses in what he is calling the #MarqueeChallenge to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video released Monday evening, Heines appears in front of the Liberty Hall on the square in downtown Tyler. The marquee above the entrance had been changed to read:

  1. Social Distancing
  2. Wash Hands
  3. Clean Surfaces

Heines challenged other businesses that have billboards or marquees to put up similar messages that stress social distancing.

Tyler, and Smith County as a whole, has been the hot spot in East Texas for the coronavirus. 32 cases of the virus have been confirmed throughout the county, a significant plurality of the 78 cases in East Texas as of this writing.

Here is the most updated tally kept by KETK News:

  • Smith County – 32, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 5
  • Angelina County – 4
  • Nacogdoches County – 4
  • Polk County – 4
  • Cherokee County – 3
  • Rusk County – 3
  • Morris County – 1
  • Cass County – 2
  • Shelby County – 2
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Morris County – 1
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Harrison County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Camp County – 1

