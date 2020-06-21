Tyler marchers walk for unity, justice, equality

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Juneteenth events are happening all over the country this weekend. Celebrating black people’s freedom from slavery back in June of 1865.

Fast forward to 2020, and black people are still fighting for racial equality.

The “March With Us Let Your Voice Be Heard” event was held at Fun Forrest Park.

Members of the community were registered to vote.

“We need people to take it serious and know that their vote does count and their voice is being heard,” says organizer, Amori Mitchell.

Once everyone was done signing up, leaders of the community spoke and a prayer was said before the march began.

As the group embarked on their 3-mile journey, Tyler Police blocked off streets. Crowds of people from the neighborhood cheered on the group as they marched by.

With this march being held the day before Father’s Day, it was an extra special experience for dads who participated.

‘”It means everything to me. When I grew up, I grew up wit out a father. I grew up with a single black mom. I always had a vision of what kind of father I would be, and this is it,” says march participant Cornielius Shackelford.

They are planning events like this for the next few months, to bring unity to the East Texas Community.