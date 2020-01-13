Tyler man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual conduct with his sister-in-law

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday morning after pleading guilty to sexual contact and sending inappropriate texts to his sister-in-law back in March 2019.

Andrew Crawley, 27, admitted to rubbing his 13-year-old sister-in-law’s hand over his groin while he was driving her to his home. They were on the way so that the victim and her sister could spend the night.

Later that night, Andrew texted her that if she could keep doing it, he would give her unlimited snacks and time at his house. She immediately refused. Below is a portion of the texts between them from March 29:

Crawley: “…if u just do it for a little bit on way home I’ll buy u as many [Takis] as u want and u can come over any time u want.”

Victim: “NOOO IM NOT DOING THAT JUST TO GET [Takis]… NOW HURRY“

The young girl the next morning reported the incident to her mother, who then called the police. She was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center less than a week later by investigators.

During his plea, Crawley gave up his right to appeal. He was facing up to 20 years in prison for the crime. The hearing was held in the 241st District Court in front of Judge Jack Skeen.

Prior to his arrest, he only had convictions for minor traffic offenses.