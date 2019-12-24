Tyler man makes homemade light display using lasers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With the sun going down even earlier, that means more chances to see holiday lights before the year ends.

Instead of traditional string lights, one Tyler man is using lasers to decorate his house.

Phil Burkes carefully places the beams to make a colorful display of patterns and designs.

“It’s fun, I just love making people smile and there is more complex, more people who have put a lot more things into this, but this the first one that I’ve ever seen that has this many lasers all in one spot. And it’s all lasers, a couple of LED’s thrown in there,” said Phil Burkes.

Along with the house display, Burkes has lights under his motorcycle that shines throughout the night.

He has been putting on this display for the past four years after starting with five lasers and adding more every year.

Next year he’s hoping for an even bigger display with over 40 lasers.