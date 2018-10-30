Local News

Tyler man indicted after argument leads to stabbing at local American Legion

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 06:19 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 06:20 AM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - A Tyler man has been indicted after stabbing a man at a local American Legion.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on February 4, around 11:50 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call at the American Legion, located at 1724 North Gaston.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man had been stabbed twice in the abdomen.

The victim and witnesses stated an argument over how things should be run at the establishment turned violent.

During the altercation, Richard Lamont Evaige, 67, of Tyler, was seen pulling a knife and stabbing the victim.

Evaige was no longer on scene when police arrived, but was found at his residence shortly after.

He was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. A Smith County grand jury has now indicted Evaige on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.  

