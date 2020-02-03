Tyler Lee band hosts fundraiser in memory of alumni killed while serving overseas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students from Robert E. Lee High school band honored one of their own by hosting a fundraiser to help pay for a memorial and scholarship in his honor.

Alex Missildine was a member of the band from 2011 to 2015. After graduation he immediately began his training in the Army, becoming a motor transport specialist within two years. Missildine was deployed in September 2017 but just one month later his convoy was hit by an IED leaving him to be only a memory.

“He was loading crew, a go-getter, one of the first ones there talking to the previous directors and teachers. He was just a go-getter, and with the sacrifice and the leadership he just exhibited, that, that character building, we’re trying to keep that alive for our band kids, by having this scholarship so they can go to leadership camps in June and July,” said Sam Labordus, REL Band director.

On Saturday evening, the band held a fundraiser at The Diner for people to have unlimited pancakes for $10. The money raised will go toward a memorial that will be placed inside the new band hall once construction is complete and a scholarship in his name to help members get to camp and events.

Missildine’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with one campaign star, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

If you missed the event, but would still like to donate, you can visit the REL Band website for more information.