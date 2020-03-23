Tyler law firm to donate $100 each to ten families in dire need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The economic ripple effects are being felt around the globe, including right here in East Texas.

The social distancing restrictions have forced many businesses to cut workers’ hours or even lay them off.

One Tyler law firm is looking to lend a helping hand to its community to serve those in need.

Trujillo Law Firm, P.C., a personal injury firm located on South Broadway announced on Monday they would be giving away $100 each to ten different families in dire need of help.

To nominate a family, send a private message to their Facebook page here.

The firm also called on other local businesses to assist in helping those in the community.