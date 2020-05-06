Tyler Junior College to host ‘victory lap’ through campus for graduates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler Junior College is doing something special for their graduates to make sure they know they’re not forgotten during this pandemic.

On Friday, the college plants to host a ‘victory lap’ drive-through celebration for the May 2020 graduating class.

Graduates, in their cars, will gather before noon in the parking lot at the corner of East Devine Street and South Mahon Avenue and the parade will start at 12 p.m.

The route will begin on Devine and take an immediate right on Mahon, turning right on Lake Street and left on Baxter Avenue.

The public is allowed to attend the event if they’d like.