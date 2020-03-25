Tyler ISD teachers wave hello to students in drive-by parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With in-person classes canceled until April 3, teachers drove through student’s neighborhoods to wave hello from a safe distance.

On Tuesday, teachers from Andy Woods Elementary went on a drive-by parade.

“The idea came about because a couple of our staff members saw it done in a different district outside of Tyler,” said Georgeanna Jones, Andy Wood principal. “We first printed a map to even see if this was going to be possible because our attendance zone is very large so we are going to do it and we are very excited.”

The educators loaded up in their cars and trucks with painted glass and encouraging signs hanging from the windows.

At the same time, children lined the streets waving to their teachers who hope to see them in the classroom before the end of the school year in May.

“They’re going to get to see the see the kids, see the teachers, see these people they usually get to see every single day so we’re super pumped about it,” said Jones. “It really just shows how tight and how special the Tyler community really is.”