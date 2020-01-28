Tyler ISD students participate in ‘Stop the Bleed’ program

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students throughout Tyler ISD campuses received essential training on administering emergency aid during traumatic situations.

“All Tyler ISD campus teachers and staff have completed the Stop the Bleed training as required by HB496,” Rachel Barber, Director of Health Services, said. “Our teachers are better equipped to respond during emergency situations. Now that we are extending the training to students, we are seeing even more of a positive response.”

House Bill 496, passed by Texas Legislature requires public schools and school staff to be equipped with traumatic injury training.

To make sure every staff and student are safe, TISD placed bleed control kits in each classroom and high traffic areas around campuses.