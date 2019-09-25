Live Now
Tyler ISD student organizes fundraiser for childhood cancer foundation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After surviving cancer at six years old, Aneesa Cedillo organized a fundraiser during Moore Middle School’s pep rally to raise money for childhood cancer.

September is childhood cancer month and Aneesa wanted to give back to children just like her.

With the help of her classmates, she raised more than a thousand dollars for the Gold Networks of East Texas who she presented with a check Tuesday morning at the pep rally.

“She’s not just here for herself she’s thinking about other kids, shes thinking about making a difference,” said Heather Rucker, Founder of Gold Network of East Texas.

