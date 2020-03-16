Tyler ISD releases online learning material for students during mitigation period

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools around East Texas have closed their doors to encourage ‘social-distancing.’
Tyler ISD has released a list of online learning sites to encourage students to stay engaged during their times off.
Below is a list, which can also be found on the Tyler ISD website.
- Clever log-in help
- Daily schedule for activities
- Digital & non-digital activities
- 12 online museum tours
- 21 STEM activities
- 30+ virtual field trips
- 51+ STEM activities
- AP test prep
- Books for GT learners
- Book readings on Facebook – Nightly at 6:30 p.m. CST
- Classroom magazines
- Clever (single sign-on)
- Eroncohen – Apps for Kindle Fire/Android
- Google – applied digital skills
- GT resources – A latte learning cafe
- GT resources – A visit to the forest preserve
- GT resources – Alien space race
- GT – American scramble
- GT – Andy the ant
- GT – Around the world in 30 days
- Highlight kids
- Into the book – English & Spanish activities
- Math playground
- McHarper Mano – art
- Prodigy math
- Scholastic_reading
- Scratch coding activities
- Soft schools
- Starfall Pre-K 3rd
- Storyline online – literacy
- Storynory read – aloud
- Suessville
- SwitchZoo animal games
- Virtual field trips
- YouTube – How to make slime
- YouTube – Learn how to draw