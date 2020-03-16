Breaking News
Texarkana has first 'presumptive positive' case of coronavirus
Tyler ISD releases online learning material for students during mitigation period

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools around East Texas have closed their doors to encourage ‘social-distancing.’

Tyler ISD has released a list of online learning sites to encourage students to stay engaged during their times off.

Below is a list, which can also be found on the Tyler ISD website.

