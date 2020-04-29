Tyler ISD moving ahead with in-person graduation ceremonies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler ISD graduating students will get to walk the stage as of this time.

On Wednesday, school officials released their plan, moving forward with the original dates they had scheduled.

Ceremonies will have a different look to them, including graduates and guests to follow social distancing guidelines, and safety and security protocols.

“The time is nearing for Tyler ISD to graduate its more than 1,100 seniors, commemorating the journey in K-12 education. We are watchfully optimistic that Gov. Abbott’s Open Texas announcement provides the opportunity for school systems to execute graduation exercises with precautionary safety measures observed. These young adults have endured quite an abnormal closure to their educational experience and deserve a celebration as close to normal as we can provide; and that normal is on Earl Campbell Field at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.” Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent

RISE Academy and ECHS graduation will be moving outdoors to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

For all ceremonies, there will be a restricted number of guests allowed.

Below is the schedule for Plan A:

Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy

Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Early College High School (ECHS)

Friday, May 22, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School

Saturday, May 23, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

School officials did say that the Phase 1 of the Open Texas plan could alter when Phase 2 starts.

If that’s the case, below is the Plan B dates:

Wednesday, June 3, 8 p.m. – RISE Academy

Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. – Early College High School (ECHS)

Friday, June 5, 8 p.m. – John Tyler High School

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m. – Robert E. Lee High School

Tyler ISD is awaiting guidance from the Texas Education Agency on graduation ceremony guidelines.