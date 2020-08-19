Tyler ISD heads back to classrooms for first time since March, under new high school names

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is the latest school system to head back to the classrooms since the coronavirus pandemic forced students and teachers to embrace virtual learning back in March.

Students and parents can still choose between attending classes online or in-person. The district said that roughly 70% of students are returning to learning in-person while the other 30% will go to class virtually.

Tyler ISD officials said that COVID-19 protocols are in place and they are being extra careful as they tackle the challenges of the pandemic.

Since July, Tyler ISD has informed students of their health and safety precautions. They have several “Return to Learn” protocals that include:

Face coverings

Social distancing requirements

Cleaning and sanitizing

Screening and isolation procedures

“Every morning, we as a faculty and staff before we walk in the doors, we’re gonna check out temperatures and go through every one of those COVID symptoms to make sure that we again are symptom free. We would ask from our parent population that you follow up with you student.” Dr. Dan Crawford, Principal of Tyler Legacy High School

Last month, after Tyler ISD voted to change the name of Robert E. High School to Tyler Legacy. John Tyler High School was simply renamed to Tyler High.

The petition was started by Imani Rivera and intensified when a cross country runner named Trude Lamb refused to wear the name on her jersey in the fall and wrote to the school board that “I don’t see a future of remembering a person who did nothing for our country and who didn’t care for me or my people.”

Lamb is an immigrant from Ghana and said she had “worked the very fields and fetched water for my family from the very places my people were kidnapped.”