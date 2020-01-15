Tyler ISD educators awarded more than $90,000 as ‘Grants for Great Ideas’ promotes innovate learning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD educators were awarded for their hard-working efforts as several campuses were visited by the Tyler ISD Grant Patrol who awarded more than $90,000 in educational funds.

‘Grants for Great Ideas’ is a program that offers rewards to teachers that come up with innovative ideas to advance learning.

The Tyler ISD Grant Patrol visited 21 campuses and awarded more than 37 grants to educators.

Hubbard Middle School’s librarian, Sarah Starr started a program called the ‘Book Battle.’

The program focuses on a different theme each year and gives students a reading goal based on their grade level.

“This has been a great thing for us to articulate the importance of literacy in our schools and for our librarians, it’s all districts working together to make this happen,” said Starr.