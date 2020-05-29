Tyler ISD begins demolition on high schools to make way for parking, sports complex

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Demolition of Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high school buildings started this week as they get ready for the 2020 school year in the new buildings.

The new renovations and additions are part of the $198M bond that was approved in 2017. The district plans to improve safety and security as well as include interactive classrooms and laboratories.

At Robert E. Lee High School, all current buildings will be torn down except the varsity gym and the fine arts building.

To help match the profile of the new school, the varsity gym will be renovated with a new lobby, restrooms, and concession. The fine arts building will also be getting a facelift including a new lobby, restrooms, and ticket booth.

Once the K gym has been taken down, two new practice gyms will be built in its place.

The demolition will take a few months to complete and in its place will be a new baseball field, softball field, a soccer field, and eight tennis courts.

The only demolition at John Tyler High School includes a building and breezeway at the front of the school. A new two-story building will become the new face with administration offices, interactive classrooms and labs, a new gym, and a performing arts center that will seat up to 1,000 people.

Like Robert E. Lee, a new softball, baseball, and practice fields will take place of the old ones.

While the school will receive a new building on the front of the school, 90% of its current structure will be used as experts say the foundation is in good shape.

School is expected to take place in the new building in August 2020 with all construction of sports complexes and parking lots completed by 2021.