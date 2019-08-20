Tyler ISD approves budget including salary raise and lower tax rate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At Monday’s TISD board meeting, members approved the 2019-2020 budget and tax rate.

After the Texas legislation concluded, millions were inputted into school systems across the state. Tyler ISD got 10 million to go toward improved classrooms and salary raises.

The state required 2.4 million in salary increases, but TISD stayed competitive and raised salaries by six million.

Salary increases are expected to go into effect September 1.

When it comes to property taxes in Tyler, homeowners should see a seven cent compression per 100 dollars in home value.

“There’s no doubt that we are very proud of our very conservative nature here in smith county, but at the same time across the state, there are very more aggressive appraisal districts, that are really ramping up their appraisal of homes. So what this does it put a little bit of the brakes on that appraisal process,” Marty Crawford, Superintendent of TISD said.