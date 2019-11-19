Tyler ISD announces former FBI Agent as new Director of Safety and Security

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD announced the new Director of Safety and Security, Jeffrey Millslagle, at Monday night’s board meetings that will ensure safety measures and emergency preparedness for all Tyler ISD facilities.

“We were patient in selecting the person for the assignment of Director of Safety and Security in Tyler ISD, as the genesis of this position began in response to various events that have threatened school systems across the country over recent years; and well before the saturation of school safety legislation from the 86th Legislature,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Crawford said.

Millslagle served as Supervisory Senior Resident Agent/ Special Agent with the FBI from 1985 until 2011 where he led the FBI responsible for the Columbia Space Shuttle Recovery in 2003. Millslagle also served two FBI deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2007.

Since 2011, Millslage served as a Special Agent with the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) where he investigated complex contract fraud and corruption cases involving U.S. taxpayer’s dollars.

“We are extremely fortunate for the opportunity to bring aboard one of Tyler’s own, as Agent Millslagle’s experience, talent, and relationships match the job’s demands. His extensive background in safety and security will be a great asset to our District alongside Tyler ISD’s law enforcement, social-emotional learning through counseling services, the District’s disciplinary program and other #safeTisd initiatives,” Dr. Crawford said.