Tyler has the cheapest gas across Texas, Memorial Day prices lowest since 2003

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average for a tank of gas is at its lowest level before Memorial Day weekend since 2003, according to AAA Texas.

At $1.60, Texas gas it at its lowest level for the holiday since it was $1.39 back in 2003. The company also said that Tyler is paying the lowest for fuel in all of Texas with an average price of $1.48.

“Even with a holiday weekend just ahead, COVID-19 continues to create demand destruction around the state and country. Drivers can expect pump prices to push slightly higher in the days ahead due to rising gasoline demand as some states are lifting stay-at-home restrictions and crude oil prices increase.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Normally, one factor to gas prices rising in the summer is the switch from a winter blend to a summer blend by gas companies. This reduces the volatility of the fuel which decreases emissions that contribute to unhealthy ozone and smog levels.

However, this may not be a factor this year due to the expected drop in demand brought by the coronavirus pandemic and crude oil prices around the world.

