Tyler Fire Station 4 opened doors to public as construction completes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Changes are coming for parts of Tyler as one of the newest fire stations opened its doors on Monday.

Station four is located on Cherry-Hill Drive, just South of Cumberland Parkway.

The station has three bays and will also be used at the recruit training station for the future Tyler Fire Department Training Academy.

“This is an ideal spot, it was put together by some studies that were done here in tyler several years back, almost 10 years ago. This would be an ideal spot for a fire station with the upcoming growth. We built a station here that can handle the growth that we see in this area,” said Chief David Coble.

The growth continues, as the city plans to host another open house for Tyler’s other new station.

Station 1 will replace the original downtown location and will be located at the corner of West Gentry Boulevard and Palace Street.