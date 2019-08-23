Tyler Fire Dept. receives donation to educate children on fire safety

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department received a generous donation on Tuesday from the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors that allows them to educate children on fire safety.

Through the Texas REALTORS Leadership Program, the GTAR organization partnered with other areas in the state to complete a community service project.

In Tyler, the organization hosted a car wash called “Cars for a Cause.”

“It is always important to help our kids. That is our foundation where they are going to grow up to be adults and they can see that giving process, that safety process, of how to take care of their families. Very important,” Larry Lewis, GTAR chairman said.

The community service project raised $3,200 to help the fire department educate children on fire safety.