1  of  2
Breaking News
Tyler police needs help identifying man who shot 16-year-old boy East Texas autistic man goes missing from his home

Tyler Fire Dept. receives donation to educate children on fire safety

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Fire Department received a generous donation on Tuesday from the Greater Tyler Association of Realtors that allows them to educate children on fire safety.

Through the Texas REALTORS Leadership Program, the GTAR organization partnered with other areas in the state to complete a community service project.

In Tyler, the organization hosted a car wash called “Cars for a Cause.”

“It is always important to help our kids. That is our foundation where they are going to grow up to be adults and they can see that giving process, that safety process, of how to take care of their families. Very important,” Larry Lewis, GTAR chairman said.

The community service project raised $3,200 to help the fire department educate children on fire safety.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC