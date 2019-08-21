Man taken for mental evaluation after incident across from Woods Elementary

UPDATE (12:00 P.M.) – A man has been taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation after calling police to say he was suicidal.

The house was across the street from Woods Elementary, which asked students to be kept inside away from the scene.

Tyler ISD officials say the school was never officially placed in lockdown mode

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wood Elementary in Tyler has asked students and faculty to remain indoors due to police activity that is across the street.

According to Tyler Police active calls, there was a welfare check at 3204 Keaton Avenue, which is directly across the street from campus. The department did not return calls about the incident.

Tyler ISD stressed that the school was not in an official lockdown and that all students are safe.

