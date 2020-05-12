Tyler community voices opinions on proposed bike lanes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler held a virtual meeting on Monday to get the community’s input on the ‘Tyler Bike Striped Project.’

The project provides 50 miles of bike lanes throughout the city and identifies 11 potential routes. Engineering students and faculty from the University of Texas at Tyler have partnered with city officials to introduce the project by connecting parks, offices, retail centers, lodging, schools, and neighborhoods.

Joshua Phillips, the owner of Cycology Bike Co. said since the coronavirus pandemic took off, he’s seen more customers in his store to purchase a new bike or get older ones repaired.

“I think that’s something the city of Tyler is really making strides to do and create an active transportation program in Tyler,” said Phillips.

With more people venturing outside, he looks forward to future opportunities as the City of Tyler creates bike routes.

“As more people get involved in the bike lanes and start using them more often, we’ll see more of an up-take in sales and services at the bike shop,” he said.

While there was positivity on the project, others voiced their concerns about the safety of the lanes and riders. The project engineer assured that the federal minimum requires a four-foot lane but the Tyler routes would have a minimum of five feet.

“There’s been no discussion about barriers,” said a concerned resident. “Physically barriers like curves or trees or some other barrier that would prevent a car from entering the space which is the key to making a safe bike lane.”

While the city did not respond to any comments or questions during the meeting, responses are still being considered until May 25 as they move forward with the project.

You can voice your opinion by visiting the City of Tyler website.