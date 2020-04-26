Tyler community throws birthday parade for family whose dad is hospitalized with COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After coronavirus forced the hand of many East Texans’ routine, one East Texas family is staying positive thanks to the Tyler community.

Chris Dean, 43, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitilized for more than 20 days.

His wife, Carmen, is doing her best to comfort their three young kids at home while their father is missing big events back home.

“He’s a great dad. He’s very involved, very hands-on. You know, as long as we’ve been married he’s always talked about having a family and how much family is important to him,” said Carmen.

One of those events was celebrating their twin’s third birthday on Sunday, April 26.

While social distancing has become a respected practice, that didn’t stop the Tyler community from showing their love and support for this family. To help, they organized a parade in Faulkner park with balloons, music, and even a fire truck.

“They really just went over and beyond trying to make this extra special for the kids, and it’s been extremely heartwarming and overwhelming. We have such a great community that’s really backed us at this time,” said Carmen.

The celebration wasn’t just for the twins though, the couple’s older son turned seven in March, which Chris was unable to attend.

Even though Chris is in critical condition, his wife says she has great faith he will make it through and their family will be together again soon.