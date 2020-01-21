Tyler community honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parade and words of remembrance

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one that has had a lasting impact which we celebrate every year including right here in Tyler.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a celebrated civil rights activist and a man who had a dream of equal treatment for all.

The community gathered Monday to honor MLK Day in downtown Tyler.

Speaking about his influences, they all say he has changed history inspired generations to come.

“I’m old enough to remember having to ride in the back of the bus,” said Jeff Williams, President of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum. “I was in the first 10 that ever graduated from our university that was black, I was the only African American to graduate in my engineering class, and most of the places I went and attended, I was the first black manager, so those things are all possible because of the doors that he and people like him opened for me.”

Students from Robert E. Lee, John Tyler, Grace Community, TJC, and Jarvis showed up to lead a parade in his honor.

“We want them to know that they can dream and they can just stay focused on what they want to be when they grow up,” said Debbie Broughton, with Young Girls with Purpose.

The students led everyone to the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception to hear from speakers and listen to the Jarvis Christian College Choir.

This year’s keynote speaker spoke of the many obstacles she overcame while growing up.

“Today means so much to me personally, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the light that I have with me,” said Sharell Webb.

That light, she says, comes from God and people like MLK who bring change.

“Fire is burning inside of me, fire can be that desire that you have, that you didn’t think you had, but someone sparked it, something sparked it, he sparked the fire that’s been burning all this long, even after his death and it’s still burning, so my one word is fire,” said Webb.