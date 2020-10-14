Tyler city council approves $8.4 million Cambridge Road improvement project

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler City Council approved an $8,496,838.25 contract with Reynolds & Kay Ltd. for capital improvements to Cambridge Road from Broadway Avenue to Jeff Davis Drive.

The project includes the expansion of existing pavement width, with the addition of curb, gutter and sidewalks as well as a new underground storm drain system and the installation of a 12-inch water line and other miscellaneous water and sewer system improvements.

Additionally, drainage issues adjacent to the project on Oxford Drive will also be addressed.

“Cambridge Road serves as a key route for residents in the area. The project includes the addition of a dedicated center turn lane, traffic safety enhancements, sidewalks and drainage improvements. It will greatly enhance traffic flow, reduce flooding and provide a safe place for pedestrians to walk.” Lisa Crossman, City Engineer

The project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.

Construction will be scheduled for January 2021.