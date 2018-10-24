Tyler City Council approves $10M infrastructure package

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler City Council approved more than $10 million worth of long-term improvement projects at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The projects approved included relocating and building two new fire stations, replacement of a drainage structure and the rehabilitation of two sanitary sewer basins.

Construction contracts were awarded for the relocation of Fire Stations 1 and 4. Fire Station 4, currently located on Martin Luther King Boulevard, will be relocated to Cherryhill Lane. Garrett and Associates were awarded the construction contract at the amount of $2,989,713.64.

City officials said the relocation is intended to "better service Tyler’s growing community and improve response times for citizens."

Fire Station 1 will move from Elm Street and Fannin Avenue to the more central coverage location of Gentry Parkway and Palace Avenue. The new station will be expanded to house nine firefighters on a daily basis, including a HAZMAT unit, technical rescue and the District Commander.

"This move will provide enhanced coverage to expanded areas of the city while continuing quality service to the north sector of Tyler," according to a City of Tyler press release.

The construction contract has been awarded to Jacobe Brothers Construction at the amount of $4,828,409.83.

"Relocating these stations allows the Fire Department to enhance services to our community and improve response times," said Tyler Fire Chief David Coble. "This conversation has taken place for years. We’re excited to be moving forward with it."

Both capital projects are funded out of the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Also approved were:

Sunnybrook drainage channel

After the rain events of 2015 and 2016, 12 key drainage projects were identified in the 2016 Drainage Capital Improvement Plan Strategy. Among them is the Sunnybrook drainage project.

This project coincides with the replacement of bridge and drainage structures at Azalea Drive and Camilla Street being done by the Texas Department of Transportation. The council approved for the remaining structure at Robertson Avenue to be replaced by contractor Reynolds and Kay, Ltd. for the contracted amount of $579,687.28.

This drainage project will be funded out of the Half Cent Sales Tax Fund.

Sanitary Sewer Basin Rehabilitation

In 2017, Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) entered into a Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the City’s aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges. The Consent Decree became effective on April 10, 2017.

As a part of this Consent Decree, a condition assessment has been performed for the sanitary sewer collection system in Basins 8 and 15. There were 379 line segments identified for rehabilitation within these two basins.

In addition, 897 manholes will be included in this phase of rehabilitation, which were identified during the capacity study. It is anticipated that there will be eight separate projects identified for bidding.

The council approved a contract with Lockwood Andres & Newnam,(LAN) Inc. in conjunction with Adams Engineering for $2,100,000 for the rehabilitation of Basins 8 and 15.

The scope of services with LAN provides for engineering services from preliminary design through the end of construction, including surveying, preliminary and final design, bidding, program administration and construction inspection.

"We have tight deadlines to complete a lot of work for the Consent Decree," said Scott Taylor, managing director for public works. "This rehabilitation is the first of many projects like this."