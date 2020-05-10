Tyler church holds drive-thru concert, picnic for Mother’s Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grace Community Church in Tyler found a creative way to celebrate moms for Mother’s Day.

They hosted a drive-thru concert and picnic with music by the Hootens. Participants were encouraged to bring lawn chairs or stay in their car to maintain social distancing.

“Our church family we want them to feel positive about church and positive about god and throughout this whole process god is not taken by surprise and god is not fearful he is not afraid we want to provide safe opportunities for people to come and worship together,” said Mike Davis, the pastor of Redeeming Grace Fellowship.