Tyler church goes door-to-door, checking on members while praying

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since the mandate to limit social gatherings to less than 10 people, churches in East Texas are getting creative with ways to worship and spread the message of God.

Omega Church in Tyler went door to door on Sunday to check on members. They also packed goody bags and Bibles to hand out along the way.

By keeping a safe distance, members prayed on the front porch of houses.

“The scripture tells us to stay steadfast, unmoveable. Always abound in the work of the Lord. For as much as we know our labor is not in vain. We’re here to offer hope in a time where people are full of anxiety and fear,” said Pastor Demarcus Pierson.

His hope after going door to door is to bring relief to those with anxiety and hopelessness.

Pierson emphasized that even if people are in quarantine or separated from society, they are never alone.