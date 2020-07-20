Tyler business offers free wisdom teeth extractions college freshmen

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Southern Surgical Arts offered free wisdom teeth extractions for incoming freshmen to help relieve college tuition expenses.

Dr. Brian Stone wanted to give back during the pandemic, providing financial and oral health support during the economic downfall. The scholarship is called Wisdom for Wisdom.

Eliza Carnes was one of these recipients. She had just finished up her senior year at Robert E. Lee High School and is now set to attend Auburn University within the next month.

As college expenses can add up, she said, getting the free surgery scholarship relieved plenty of pressure during these stressful times.

“It was a big step that needed to be completed and just the scholarship was very beneficial for my college education and using that money that I could’ve put towards wisdom teeth towards my tuition and books and stuff I need.” Eliza Carnes, Scholarship Recipient



Dr. Brian Stone said that Eliza and her family were both very grateful to have received their free surgery along with the other Wisdom for Wisdom recipients. He said the feedback has been nothing short of positive.

“With my own family, being in quarantine has been difficult, even with the town, we’re a very tightknit town here in town. Anything we can do, to help bring the community together and provide support, we’re happy to do” , said Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone also said he understands the added pressure of entering college and the financial burden students and parents carry, especially during the pandemic.

Southern Surgical Arts said they hope to carry this scholarship and similar scholarships on for the years to come.