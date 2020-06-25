Tyler bakery temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Village Bakery in Tyler will be closing their doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post, the business will close until at least June 29th. All employees will be tested, and the bakery will be professionally cleaned.

Rest assured that we have maintained the highest standard of cleanliness as we always have in the bakery. Since Covid-19 we have taken extra caution in our daily routine to supply your family with our sweet treats.” The Village Bakery Facebook page

The owners of the bakery say once all test results have been received, they will evaluate the best procedures on reopening the business.

The Facebook post also stresses to customers the need to wash hands and continue social distancing.

The Village Bakery has been in business since 1948 and is located in the Bergfeld Shopping Center in Tyler.