Tyler Area Ambucs gives gift of mobility to East Texas children

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Area Ambucs made the holidays brighter for two Tyler children by giving them the gift of mobility.

The mission of Tyler Area Ambucs is to create mobility and independence for those with disabilities. Toward that end, the organization donated two Amtrykes, which are tricycles made for people with disabilities.

“It’s really a great feeling” to give such an important gift, said Amanda Storer, president of Tyler Area Ambucs.

Pine Springs Golf Club and Texas Bank and Trust joined forces to sponsor both Amtrykes.

Students in the TJC physical therapist assistant program assembled the vehicles.