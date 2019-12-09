Tyler airport to hold public meeting over master plan Thursday evening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will be holding a public meeting Thursday evening for community members to share their ideas over the airport’s master plan.

The meeting will be held at the Aviation Museum at 6 p.m. It will be the first meeting for the public to offer suggestions on the airport’s master plan.

The plan looks at the facility’s needs over the next 20 years. Earlier this summer, the FAA awarded Tyler Pounds with a nearly $1 million grant to help accommodate future growth.

At the time, airport manager Davis Dickson said he was looking to improve security and upgrade the surveillance systems.

“We have seen quite a change in the traffic fleet mix that’s coming into the airport now. Larger aircraft, both private and of course, and with Frontier Airlines we will have much larger commercial aircraft. That fleet mix, the changes, we need to look at what we can plan for the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years.” Davis Dickson, Tyler Pounds Airport Manager

Back in July, Tyler Pounds added Frontier Airlines to its commercial service. For the past several years, only American Airlines was flying to and from the airport, with multiple daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.